MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to report sales of $5.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.70 million and the lowest is $5.50 million. MediWound reported sales of $6.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year sales of $23.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $23.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $23.35 million, with estimates ranging from $20.70 million to $26.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 38.43% and a negative return on equity of 171.14%.

MDWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Aegis lowered their price target on MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

MDWD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,987. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.54. MediWound has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,189 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 66,082 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

