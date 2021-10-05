Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.89

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP) declared a dividend on Monday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MGP opened at GBX 164.88 ($2.15) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.07. The firm has a market cap of £201.85 million and a PE ratio of 140.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 168.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 163.28. Medica Group has a 12-month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 190.50 ($2.49).

MGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Medica Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on shares of Medica Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers NightHawk emergency computerized tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

