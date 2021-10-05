McMahon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 538 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 295,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,028. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $28.11.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

