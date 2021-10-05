McMahon Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,755 shares during the quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,064 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8,754.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,613 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% in the second quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,288 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,774. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.46. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $63.91.

