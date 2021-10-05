MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 99,361 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 94.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,361 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,916,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,391,000 after acquiring an additional 555,964 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,772.3% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.35. 692,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,396. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $54.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

