MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 4,579 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 291.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.30. 352,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,496,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

