MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 121 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,987,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,515,864,000 after purchasing an additional 489,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,583,765 shares of company stock valued at $931,152,856 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $5.18 on Tuesday, hitting $331.41. 341,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,603,180. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $934.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.62 and a 200 day moving average of $337.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

