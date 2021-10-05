MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,311 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $245,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $107,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OLLI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.52. 4,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,650. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.99 and its 200 day moving average is $83.73. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

