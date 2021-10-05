MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15,492.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after purchasing an additional 149,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,106. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.99 and a 200 day moving average of $216.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo

