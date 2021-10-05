MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 6,515 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF makes up about 1.7% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHYD. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,552,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 78,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $382,000.

VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.08. 808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,409. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30.

