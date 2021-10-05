Maximus (NYSE:MMS) and Viad (NYSE:VVI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) and Viad (NYSE:VVI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Maximus alerts:

94.1% of Maximus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Maximus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Viad shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Maximus and Viad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maximus 7.44% 23.25% 11.44% Viad -92.11% -86.57% -15.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Maximus and Viad, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maximus 0 1 1 0 2.50 Viad 0 0 1 0 3.00

Maximus currently has a consensus target price of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.81%. Viad has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.03%. Given Maximus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maximus is more favorable than Viad.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maximus and Viad’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maximus $3.46 billion 1.51 $214.51 million $3.39 25.04 Viad $415.43 million 2.36 -$374.09 million ($5.85) -8.18

Maximus has higher revenue and earnings than Viad. Viad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maximus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Maximus has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viad has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maximus beats Viad on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc. engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs. The U.S. Federal Services segment includes process solutions, program management, as well as system and software development, and maintenance services for various United States federal civilian programs. The Outside the U.S segment comprises of national, state, and county human services agencies with a variety of business process services, and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education institutions, and other human services programs. The company was founded by David V. Mastran in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands. The Pursuit business group refers to the collection of iconic natural and cultural destination experiences. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.