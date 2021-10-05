Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni Sells 6,234 Shares of Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $518,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MMS stock opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day moving average is $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.80. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth $2,369,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Maximus by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter worth $2,671,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

