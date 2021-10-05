Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) CFO Sells $510,099.20 in Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $510,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE MMS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.88. 315,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,774. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average of $88.56.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Maximus by 0.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 6.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.
Maximus Company Profile
MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.
