Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) CFO Sells $510,099.20 in Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $510,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE MMS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.88. 315,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,774. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average of $88.56.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Maximus by 0.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 6.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

