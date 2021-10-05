Mather Group LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 5.5% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.88% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $217,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.22. 222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,318. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $112.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

