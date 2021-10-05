Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,094,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,849,000 after purchasing an additional 221,980 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,230,000 after buying an additional 1,299,350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,991,000 after buying an additional 843,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,140,000 after buying an additional 53,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 827,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,130,000 after buying an additional 47,268 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $202.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,210. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.71 and a 200 day moving average of $199.85. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $150.60 and a 12-month high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

