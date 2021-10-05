Mather Group LLC. Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,749,043. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $266.97 and a fifty-two week high of $382.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

