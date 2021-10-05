Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 13.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 458.3% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $78.04. 2,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,527. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.67. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

