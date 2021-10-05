Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,992 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $10,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,940,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,655,000 after acquiring an additional 123,584 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 85,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 26,555 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,755. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.40.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

