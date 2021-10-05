Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 400,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,842,000 after acquiring an additional 38,752 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.25.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $348.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.00. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.70 and a fifty-two week high of $391.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

