Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marlowe (LON:MRL)

Marlowe (LON:MRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 951 ($12.42) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marlowe from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 951 ($12.42) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

Shares of LON:MRL traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) on Monday, hitting GBX 925 ($12.09). The company had a trading volume of 19,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,640. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 827.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 807.15. Marlowe has a 1 year low of GBX 530.20 ($6.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 935 ($12.22). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £713.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.42.

In other Marlowe news, insider Alex Dacre purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 807 ($10.54) per share, for a total transaction of £25,017 ($32,684.87).

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

