Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) PT Raised to GBX 215 at Berenberg Bank

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 201.75 ($2.64).

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 183.85 ($2.40) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 167.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 158.83. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 194.75 ($2.54). The stock has a market cap of £3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

