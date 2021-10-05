Markel (NYSE:MKL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Markel (NYSE:MKL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $1,380.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Markel outperformed the industry year to date. It strives to grow via acquisitions and organic initiatives as these not only diversify and strengthen its portfolio but also expand its international footprint. Solid performance at Insurance and Reinsurance segments should drive premiums. Markel stands to benefit from its niche focus and effective management of insurance risk. The company is banking on the strength of its underwriting, investment and Markel Ventures operations, which position it well for long-term growth. It boasts a sturdy capital position, which enables it to deploy capital effectively. However, increasing expenses could put strain on margin expansion. Also, exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility. expects to deliver combined ratio of 90 or lower in 2021. High debt level raises financial risk.”

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $21.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,221.71. 122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,394. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,238.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,210.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.70. Markel has a one year low of $913.04 and a one year high of $1,288.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel will post 60.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Markel by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Markel by 3.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 112.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 4.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

