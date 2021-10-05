Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 346 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITOT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,119,000 after acquiring an additional 23,087 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 199,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the period. King Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 90,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after buying an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period.

Shares of ITOT opened at $98.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.16. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $73.15 and a 12-month high of $104.07.

