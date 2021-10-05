Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 23.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 56,704 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $1,818,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 280.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 184,788 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 212,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 31,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

NYSE:MRO opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

