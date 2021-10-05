Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Buys 6,057 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Baidu makes up about 0.8% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $14,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Newport Asia LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 140.9% in the second quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,438,000 after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 68,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.07. 61,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,333,272. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.99.

A number of analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

