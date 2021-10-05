Maker Price Tops $2,501.75 on Major Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,501.75 or 0.04991878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Maker has a total market capitalization of $2.48 billion and approximately $116.43 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.13 or 0.08109374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00052993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00255928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00110925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013098 BTC.

About Maker

MKR is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

