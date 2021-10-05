MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years.

Shares of MMD opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,093,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund were worth $24,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.

