Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $642.59 Million

Brokerages forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will post $642.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $592.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $692.68 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $598.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

NYSE MMP traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.68. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $53.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,388 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768,683 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,432,000 after purchasing an additional 624,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

