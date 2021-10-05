Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $189,000 Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barrington Research lowered TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.52%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

