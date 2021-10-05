Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 34,894 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,894 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SVM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth $85,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 29.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth $110,000. 31.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SVM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvercorp Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Shares of SVM stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.94. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $8.55.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.90 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

