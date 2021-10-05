Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in ChampionX by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 93,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 24,754 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ChampionX by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,778,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,653,000 after buying an additional 477,356 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ChampionX by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at $1,329,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
CHX opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.73 and a beta of 3.21.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CHX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.41.
ChampionX Profile
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.
