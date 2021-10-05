Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in ChampionX by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 93,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 24,754 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ChampionX by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,778,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,653,000 after buying an additional 477,356 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ChampionX by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at $1,329,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

CHX opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.73 and a beta of 3.21.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.41.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

