Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $206,000 in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter worth $74,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter worth $108,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter worth $237,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.80.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $150.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.69. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.90 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

