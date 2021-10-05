Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Veracyte by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 71,999 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 44.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Veracyte by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 16.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In other news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $130,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,031 shares of company stock worth $858,967. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.