Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after acquiring an additional 27,264 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 17.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 509,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after acquiring an additional 74,536 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Boise Cascade by 27.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 446,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,071,000 after buying an additional 96,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Boise Cascade by 54.4% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 419,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,484,000 after buying an additional 147,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade stock opened at $54.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.42. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.98.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 6.53%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.