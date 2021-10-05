$LONDON Hits One Day Volume of $29,063.00 (LONDON)

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. $LONDON has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $29,063.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, $LONDON has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One $LONDON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00063749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00110158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00141779 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,016.47 or 1.00371287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,418.13 or 0.06859378 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002775 BTC.

About $LONDON

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

$LONDON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire $LONDON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy $LONDON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

