Loki (LOKI) Market Capitalization Reaches $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,176.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.50 or 0.06878231 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00342368 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $553.04 or 0.01124584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00108688 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $262.21 or 0.00533200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.14 or 0.00409007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.40 or 0.00295664 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.