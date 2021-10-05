Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,404 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $209,532,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $126,928,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,395,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.80.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $314.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.00 and a 52-week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

