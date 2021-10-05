Lisk (LSK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $37.09 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $435.10 million and approximately $37.09 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $3.38 or 0.00006774 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00054438 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00025844 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001921 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002056 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.