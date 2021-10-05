Lisa Harrington Acquires 18,604 Shares of Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9) Stock

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9) insider Lisa Harrington bought 18,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £20,092.32 ($26,250.74).

Shares of DGI9 opened at GBX 107.20 ($1.40) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.36. Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 99.50 ($1.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 119 ($1.55).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

