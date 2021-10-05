Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $8.20.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,502,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 771,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 85,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 56,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

