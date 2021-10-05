Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Reaches $4.35

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $106.86 million and approximately $168.63 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $4.35 or 0.00008700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

