Lido Advisors LLC Takes $561,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:OGN opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.83. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.