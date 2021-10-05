Lido Advisors LLC Has $788,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 175.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dollar General by 91.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $206.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.39. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

