Lido Advisors LLC Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 33.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,001 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 19,205 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 1,057.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,599,000. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 3.53. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $69.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

