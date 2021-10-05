Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,245 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a PE ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

