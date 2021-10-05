Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,667,296,000 after buying an additional 2,560,895 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $897,392,000 after buying an additional 718,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $816,762,000 after buying an additional 1,725,655 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,848,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $791,758,000 after purchasing an additional 260,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,671,586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $739,236,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.59.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,359 shares in the company, valued at $30,230,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $188.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $126.80 and a 52 week high of $228.72. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.52.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

