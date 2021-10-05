Lido Advisors LLC Buys 1,545 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 126.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after buying an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,831,000 after acquiring an additional 459,214 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,937,000 after acquiring an additional 431,951 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 186.3% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 608,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,682,000 after purchasing an additional 395,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,143,000 after purchasing an additional 227,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.41.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $196.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.58. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $213.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

