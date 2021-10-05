Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) was up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.26 and last traded at $27.22. Approximately 139,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,370,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.65.

Get Li Auto alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of -169.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 215.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,336,000 after buying an additional 7,032,321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 32,510 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Li Auto by 849.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 125,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Li Auto during the first quarter worth $1,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.