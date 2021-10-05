L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

L&F Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 862 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,759. L&F Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in L&F Acquisition by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L&F Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in L&F Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in L&F Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in L&F Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

