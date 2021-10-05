Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.120-$4.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE LEN opened at $92.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. Lennar’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.56.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.